Blackmon homers, Rockies end Guardians’ 9-game winning streak, 8-6

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon homered to cap a six-run fourth inning and the Colorado Rockies ended Cleveland’s nine-game winning streak with an 8-6 victory over the Guardians .Blackmon drove in four runs and made a sliding catch in foul territory for Colorado, which is 11-6 since an 8-28 start. The fourth-inning rally ended Cleveland’s longest winning streak since it won an AL record 22 straight from Aug. 24 to Sept. 14, 2017. José Ramírez continued his strong start to the season with two doubles and drove and increased his major league RBI lead to 54 with two driven in. He had a chance for more but struck out with a runner on in the ninth.

