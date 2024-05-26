The death toll in Kharkiv attack rises to 14 as Zelenskyy warns of Russian troop movements

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russia is preparing to intensify its offensive along Ukraine’s northern border as the death toll rose to 14 in an aerial bomb attack on a large construction supplies store in the city of Kharkiv. The Kharkiv governor says the bombing on Saturday afternoon also left 43 injured and 16 missing. In a video statement from Kharkiv, Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russia is preparing offensive actions northwest of Ukraine’s second largest city. Moscow’s troops have in recent weeks captured villages in the Kharkiv area as part of a broad push.

