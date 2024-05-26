Renewed flash floods due to unusually heavy seasonal rains kill at least 15 people in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghan officials say renewed heavy rains have triggered more flash floods in Afghanistan, killing at least 15 people, including a set of parents and their eight children in the northeast. The unusually heavy seasonal rains have been wreaking havoc on multiple parts of the country, killing hundreds of people and destroying property and crops. The floods Saturday night hit northeastern Badakhshan and northern Baghlan provinces. The family killed was in Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan, said a provincial official Sunday. In Baghlan province, at least 40 houses were destroyed in Doshi district. A local official, speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that five bodies have so far been found in the province.

