Part of a parking garage at Dutch hospital has collapsed. It is unclear if anybody is trapped

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Emergency services in the Netherlands say that part of a parking garage at a hospital in the central Dutch city of Nieuwegein has collapsed. It was not immediately clear if any people are trapped. The regional security service said Sunday in a message on the social media platform X that the ramps used by cars to drive between floors in the six-story building at the Sint Antonius hospital all collapsed. Kelly van van Ruler, a spokeswoman for the Utrecht Security Region told Dutch radio station NPO 1 that the ramps collapsed, “not the parking spaces.” Van Ruler says authorities cannot rule out casualties, but adds that they do not immediately know of any.

