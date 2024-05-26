North West earns support from Jason Weaver, original singing voice of young Simba, following ‘Lion King’ stage performance

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North West helped the Pride Lands from Disney’s “The Lion King” come to life over the weekend.

West performed “I Just Can’t Wait to be King” – an original song from the 1994 animated classic – during Disney’s live concert production of “The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl” on Friday and Saturday. The budding star earned praise from actor Jason Weaver, who was the singing voice of young Simba in the animated film and also appeared at the event.

“What an honor it is to share the same stage with this young superstar in the making,” Weaver wrote on his Instagram page on Saturday. “I’m so PROUD you, North!! You’re doing a such PHENOMENAL job in this show!”

Weaver was one of several original cast members and performing artists from the “Lion King” world to take the stage. Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella, Bradley Gibson and Billy Eichner all took the stage, as did star Heather Headley – who originated the role of Nala in the 1998 “Lion King” Broadway production – and Grammy winner Lebo M.

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson also performed multiple breathtaking songs during the event.

Along with his post, Weaver shared photo with West, who is seen wearing her Simba costume, a preview of sorts for those who will watch the show in the forthcoming Disney+ special.

Proud mom Kardashian also posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the event on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, sharing snaps from her 10-year-old daughter’s green room.

The daughter of Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, North West is no stranger to Hollywood. She previously voiced the role of Mini in last year’s “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” and has performed on stage alongside her father at previous concerts.

“The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl” live concert event does not yet have a premiere date but will stream on Disney+.

