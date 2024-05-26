Man in custody after stabbings at a Massachusetts theater and a McDonald’s

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a man was taken into custody after six people, including four girls at a movie theater, were stabbed in separate attacks that may be connected. Police say a man came into the AMC Braintree 10 south of Boston on Saturday night and entered a theater without paying. The girls, ages 9 to 17, were inside. Police say the man suddenly attacked them without any warning, then ran away. A man and a woman were later found stabbed at a McDonald’s restaurant in Plymouth, about 27 miles south of Braintree. All six victims are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after being taken to hospitals.

