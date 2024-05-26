‘Furiosa,’ ‘Garfield’ lead slowest Memorial Day box office in decades

The box office is cruising for a two-decade low. “Furiosa,” the Mad Max prequel starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, claimed the first place spot for Friday-Saturday-Sunday with $25.6 million. That is according to studio estimates on Sunday. Warner Bros. is waiting until Monday to release its four-day estimates. That left room for the weekend’s other new opener, “The Garfield Movie,” to claim No. 1 for the four-day holiday weekend with $31.9 million. Aside from Memorial Day in 2020 when theaters were closed due to COVID-19, these are the lowest-earning No. 1 movies in 29 years.

