Brown University president’s commencement speech briefly interrupted by protesters

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Protesters have briefly disrupted an outdoor commencement address given by Brown University’s president. Shortly after Christina Paxson kicked off the ceremony, her speech on Sunday was interrupted for several minutes by shouting. She eventually resumed, with some people continuing to shout. A group called Brown Alumni for Palestine says that it led the disruption at the ceremony, where Paxson and the Brown Corporation conferred diplomas on the graduating class. The group says it represents over 2,000 alumni who have pledged to withhold donations to Brown until the Corporation divests from companies contributing or profiting from the war in Gaza. Another group, the Rhode Island Coalition for Israel, said it also organized a protest outside the ceremony.

