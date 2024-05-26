4 people killed and over 30 injured after a bus and a cargo train collide in Peru

LA OROYA, Peru (AP) — Police in Peru say four people are dead and more than 30 are injured after a passenger bus and a cargo train collided. The country’s national police said the crash happened after 4 a.m. Sunday in the district of La Oroya in central Peru. That’s about 110 miles (177 kilometers) east of the capital, Lima. The Ministry of Transportation and Communications in a statement said the cause of the crash is being investigated. The ministry said all victims were taken to a nearby hospital. The bus had departed Lima and was headed to the city of Huancayo.

