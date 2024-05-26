12 people injured after Qatar Airways plane hits turbulence on flight to Dublin
LONDON (AP) — Twelve people have been injured when a Qatar Airways plane flying from Doha to Dublin hit turbulence. Dublin Airport said in a statement that the plane landed safely as scheduled before 1 p.m. Sunday. It said six passengers and six crew members reported injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey. The airport said all passengers were assessed for injuries aboard the plane, and eight were then taken to hospital. The incident comes five days after a British man died of a suspected heart attack and dozens of people were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence.