Rockies rookie outfielder Jordan Beck breaks his left hand in loss to Phillies

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies rookie left fielder Jordan Beck broke his left hand during an 8-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Beck landed hard on his glove hand while making a diving catch of Nick Castellanos’ sinking liner for the final out in the top of the first inning. He was replaced in left field in the second by Jake Cave, who moved over from right field. Hunter Goodman entered the game and took over in right. Manager Bud Black said Beck broke his hand on the play. There was no immediate timetable for Beck’s return. The 23-year-old Beck is hitting .190 with two home runs and eight RBIs.

