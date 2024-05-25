Pro-independence leader calls on protesters in New Caledonia to ‘maintain resistance’ against France

NICE, France (AP) — The leader of a pro-independence party in New Caledonia has called on supporters to “remain mobilized” across the French Pacific archipelago against the Paris government’s efforts to impose electoral reforms: The Indigenous Kanak people fear the electoral reforms would further marginalize them. Christian Tein, the leader of the pro-independence party known as The Field Acton Coordination Unit, addressed supporters and protesters in a video message. It was posted on social media two days after he and other pro-independence leaders met with French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to the territory following unrest that left seven dead and a trail of destruction. The pro-French leaders in New Caledonia oppose Kanaks’ quest for independence.

