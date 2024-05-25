Pac-12 goes dark: conference baseball tournament marks end of an era

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Waves of fans streamed into Scottsdale Stadium an hour before the start to see the Pac-12 baseball championship game. They got a dose of history with it. With Arizona and Southern California atop the marquee, the undercurrent of Saturday night’s game swirled around what could be a finality: the end of the Pac-12 Conference as we know it. The Pac-12 will splinter after this school year, with 10 teams headed to new conferences and two teams clinging to the remnants of the once-proud conference. Washington State and Oregon State may find a way to help keep the conference alive, but it won’t be the same even if it does continue.

