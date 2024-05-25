Nicki Minaj detained in the Netherlands for ‘soft drug’ possession, according to police

By Dan Heching and Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

(CNN) — Rapper Nicki Minaj was stopped by Dutch authorities over the weekend for allegedly “carrying drugs,” according to police.

In a video captured on the hip-hop artist’s Instagram Live – which was later disseminated online by various social media accounts – Minaj is heard speaking with police at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport while holding her camera phone.

In the clip, Minaj mentions “pre-rolls they found,” and is then seen being ushered out of her vehicle and urged to get in a police van. When she asks why she is being told to board the van, an official informs her she is “under arrest,” later adding, for “carrying drugs.” Minaj replies, “I’m not carrying drugs.”

Minaj repeatedly asks for the address of the police station and to have a lawyer present throughout the clip, while the police ask her to “stop filming.”

When CNN reached out to Amsterdam authorities with Minaj’s given name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, the Netherlands military police, known as the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, said they arrested a 41-year-old American woman with “soft drugs” at Schiphol Airport. She’s currently in custody and being interrogated at the police station, the police said.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Minaj for comment.

Minaj is currently on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour in support of her latest album, released earlier this year. According to her website, she was slated to perform in Manchester, UK on Saturday night May 25. She performed in Amsterdam on Thursday night.

