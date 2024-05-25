Memorial Day weekend storms rolling across Central US could spawn overnight tornadoes

By Ashley R. Williams, CNN

(CNN) — Tens of millions across broad swaths of the US – starting with parts of the Central and Southern Plains then the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys – could contend with sizable hail, damaging winds and a fierce twisters that could foil travel plans this Memorial Day weekend.

On the opposite side of the severe weather spectrum, a dangerous early-season heat wave over south Texas and southern Florida will bring scorching temperatures through the holiday weekend.

High temperatures and high humidity are fueling strong storms in the country’s midsection, including in Missouri, which could lead to nocturnal tornadoes in the overnight hours, the National Weather Service said.

A long line of storms moved across northern Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas on Saturday evening, with torrential rains and grapefruit sized hail in some areas.

Tornado watches in Texas and Oklahoma expired late Saturday but continue in parts of Kansas, along with severe thunderstorm watches further east, affecting millions of people.

Storms will expand in both scope and strength in the evening and overnight and move east into the Mississippi Valley.

“Violent tornadoes, extreme hail and corridors of widespread wind damage” are most likely within the area of the watch, according to the Storm Prediction Center but could extend beyond it. Anywhere from Kansas and Nebraska to the Mississippi Valley could encounter storms unloading strong wind gusts, hail and tornadoes.

Robust thunderstorms will continue over parts of the Mississippi Valley through Sunday morning before gradually losing their strength. But a new round of damaging storms is expected to arrive quickly after.

Thunderstorms will develop over portions of the Midwest by Sunday afternoon and develop farther south and east through the evening and overnight hours. Powerful storms could ultimately stretch from the Great Lakes to the South Sunday night.

Damaging wind gusts and hail will be the main hazards with any severe thunderstorm Sunday, but some could produce tornadoes. At this time, the greatest tornado threat is in parts of the Midwest, especially during the afternoon and evening.

The travel hubs of Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis and Nashville could have to contend with damaging storms, leading to delayed or canceled flights.

And the Memorial Day weekend storms aren’t over. More than 77 million people across the United States on Sunday will be in the path of potential large hail, tornadoes and damaging winds as a multiday severe weather event continues impacting parts of the country through the holiday.

Supercell thunderstorms that fired up in parts of the south and central US on Saturday triggered tornado watches and warnings, including a rare “particularly dangerous situation” tornado watch designation for three states where the National Weather Service saw an unusually high confidence in the potential for tornadoes of at least EF2 strength to form.

On Sunday, the severe weather threat is expected to shift east to the Ohio and Tennessee River Valleys.

Some of the storms from Saturday night will remain a threat through midmorning Sunday, followed by a secondary set of storms by Sunday afternoon.

An area of showers and severe thunderstorms are expected to soak portions of eastern Missouri and the Ohio Valley on Sunday. A Level 3 of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms is in place over parts of the middle Mississippi Valley and Ohio Valley into Monday morning, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The storms could bring hazards including frequent lightning, severe thunderstorm wind gusts, hail and a few tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center noted added potential threats of EF2 to EF5 tornadoes, hail 2 inches or larger and severe thunderstorm wind gusts of 74 mph or greater over parts of the region.

The potential for heavy rain over parts of the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, middle Mississippi Valley, and Central Appalachians prompted the slight risk, Level 2 of 4, of excessive rainfall in those regions through Monday morning.

Cities such as Louisville, Kentucky; Cincinnati; St. Louis; Nashville, Tennessee; and Indianapolis are among the cities included in the Level 3 threat. It’s possible the severe weather could affect the Indianapolis 500 race slated for noon ET on Sunday.

The National Weather Service office in Indianapolis forecast showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4 p.m. ET in Speedway, Indiana, on Sunday, with an 80% chance of precipitation and gusts as high as 25 mph.

The last time rain shortened the Indy 500 race was in 2007 after 166 laps, according to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Storm Prediction Center put a Level 4 of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms in place for parts of the Central and Southern Plains through Sunday morning.

“The hazards associated with these thunderstorms are frequent lightning, severe thunderstorm wind gusts, hail and a few tornadoes,” according to the center. “In addition, there will be an added threat of EF2 to EF5 tornadoes and hail 2 inches or greater over the region.”

Severe thunderstorm wind gusts of 74 mph or greater could also threaten parts of Kansas, western Missouri and northern Oklahoma on Sunday.

Record-breaking heat possible for some cities

The unofficial start of summer is also ushering in sweltering heat, reaching potentially record high temperatures for parts of the US on Monday.

Houston; New Orleans; Miami; Mobile, Alabama, Tampa, Florida; and Charleston, South Carolina, are among locations where warm weather will feel more like July than late May through the holiday weekend.

A subtropical upper-level high over Mexico will help spawn excessive heat warnings and heat advisories over southern Texas through Monday, according to the Storm Prediction Center. “The ridging will create a dangerous early-season heat wave over south Texas and southern Florida,” according to the center.

Daily high temperatures and heat index reading exceeding 115 are possible in some areas, the Storm Prediction Center noted.

Those spending time outdoors or who are dealing with a loss of power should drink enough water, dress in lightweight clothing and locate cooling centers if necessary.

CNN meteorologist Elisa Raffa contributed to this report.

