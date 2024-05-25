Groups claim South Florida districts are racially gerrymandered for Hispanics in lawsuit

MIAMI (AP) — Progressive civic groups have challenged how four congressional districts and seven state House districts in South Florida were drawn by the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature. They claim they were racially gerrymandered for Hispanics who are too diverse to be considered a protected minority. The groups filed a lawsuit on Thursday, claiming the districts are unconstitutional and asking a federal court in South Florida to stop them. The lawsuit says the Florida Legislature wrongly assumed that South Florida’s Hispanic voters cast ballots as a cohesive minority when that’s no longer the case since they often vote in coalition with the white majority in Florida.

