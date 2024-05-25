Gold mine collapse in northern Kenya leaves 5 people dead

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — At least five miners have died in an illegal gold mine collapse in northern Kenya. Police said the mine in the Dabel area near the Kenyan border with Ethiopia collapsed Friday because of a landslide. Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki in March declared the area disturbed and banned mining activities after clashes over a mining dispute led to the deaths of seven people. Residents told media outlets that mining had continued despite the ban and blamed authorities for allowing it.

