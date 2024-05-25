California teenager arrested after violent swarm pounded and kicked a deputy’s car

SAN BERNADINO COUNTY, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities say a teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted carjacking and felony vandalism this week. Police say the 15-year-old male was among a mob of young people who swarmed a sheriff deputy’s patrol car earlier this month. Video footage shows an unruly crowd pounding on the deputy’s window and kicking the vehicle. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the arrested teen opened the driver’s door and tried to overtake the car. The deputy was able to close the door and drive away. The young people had gathered at an intersection in Highland, California, for an illegal street takeover.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.