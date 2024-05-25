Baltimore police fatally shoot a man who pulls gun during questioning; detective injured

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say police officers in Baltimore have fatally shot a man who pulled a gun while they questioned him in a different shooting. Police say a detective was shot in the chest, and his protective vest likely saved his life. Police were on the city’s south side on Friday investigating a different shooting in which 15 rounds were fired at a group of people. No one was hurt in that incident. Authorities say that as police questioned a man, he stood up and pulled out a gun. Police say officers ordered the man to drop the weapon numerous times before shots were fired, Investigators have not determined who fired first.

