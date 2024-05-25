At North Carolina’s GOP convention, governor candidate Robinson energizes Republicans for election

North Carolina’s Republican candidate for governor Mark Robinson delivered a speech focused on the economy and education at the NCGOP Convention’s Old North State Dinner in Greensboro Saturday. The 55-year-old Republican and current lieutenant governor is involved in one of the most-watched 2024 gubernatorial races against his Democratic opponent and North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. Robinson said during his speech that North Carolina’s economy can flourish under his leadership. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum also spoke at the dinner and called Robinson the state’s next governor.

