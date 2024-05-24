US Defense Secretary Austin expected to meet with Chinese counterpart in Singapore

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun at a major defense conference in Singapore next week. The announcement came shortly before the Pentagon said Austin would undergo a medical procedure on Friday evening and transfer power temporarily to his deputy. It comes as the U.S. and China have gradually worked to warm relations. The two are set to meet at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue of defense ministers and government officials from more than 50 countries. It follows China engaging in aggressive military drills around Taiwan in response to Taiwan inaugurating a new president. Beijing accused the new leader of being separatist and launched drills in response.

By TARA COPP and DIDI TANG Associated Press

