Union leader: Multibillion-dollar NCAA antitrust settlement won’t slow efforts to unionize players

BOSTON (AP) — Advocates say they won’t slow their efforts to unionize college athletes even with the NCAA’s agreement this week to allow players to be paid from a limited revenue-sharing pool. The NCAA and the Power Five conferences have agreed to a landmark antitrust settlement that will pay $2.77 billion to players who were unable to profit from their skills under old NCAA rules. The settlement also permits schools to set aside up to $21 million per year in revenue to share with players. The union representing Dartmouth men’s basketball players says the settlement perpetuates the fiction that the players aren’t employees.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.