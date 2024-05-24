Trump will address the Libertarian Party convention as he goes after Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
By WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is addressing the Libertarian National Convention, courting a segment of the conservative electorate that’s often skeptical of the former president’s bombast while trying to ensure attendees aren’t drawn to independent White House hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Trump’s Saturday night speech comes as the former president has intensified his attacks on Kennedy. Trump suggested on social media that a vote for the third-party candidate would be a “wasted protest vote.” Trump has also targeted Kennedy’s past criticisms of vaccines, including immunizations against COVID-19, calling the independent candidate a “fake” anti-vaxxer.