Tribes say their future is at stake as they push for Congress to consider Colorado River settlement

Navajo officials are celebrating the signing of legislation outlining a proposed water rights settlement that will ensure supply from the Colorado River and other sources for three Native American tribes and more security for drought-stricken Arizona. Navajo President Buu Nygren was flanked by the tribe’s attorney general and council delegates as he signed the legislation Friday in Window Rock, Arizona. Now, the Navajos — along with the San Juan Southern Paiute and Hopi tribes — will be working to get Congress’ approval. The Navajos have one of the largest single outstanding claims in the Colorado River basin and officials say the needs across the territory exceed the proposed price tag of $5 billion.

