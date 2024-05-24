Sherpa guide Kami Rita who climbed Everest 30 times vows to return to the mountain next year
By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA
Associated Press
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Sherpa guide Kami Rita is back from Mount Everest after his record 30th successful ascent of the world’s highest peak, vowing to return to the mountain again next year. The 54-year-old guide had scaled Everest twice this month, breaking his own record for the most successful climb of the peak. He told reporters on arrival at the Kathmandu airport that he will continue climbing. After a year or two more of climbing, he plans to retire from guiding but continue working on the mountain, planning to be a leader or manager at the base camp.