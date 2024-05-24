Roughly halfway through primary season, runoffs in Texas are testing 2 prominent Republicans

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The 2024 primary season is roughly halfway over and there have been few shakeups so far. But the runoffs in Texas on Tuesday are putting two prominent Republicans on edge. Republican congressman Tony Gonzales and powerful Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan are both trying to save their jobs after votes that angered the party’s hard right. Other Texas runoffs are drawing attention. Former Donald Trump spokeswoman Katrina Pierson is on the ballot for a state House seat near Dallas. GOP voters also are picking a challenger to Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, who was indicted this month on conspiracy and bribery charges but claims his innocence.

