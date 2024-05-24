Ranked-choice voting has challenged the status quo. Its popularity will be tested in November

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s new electoral system — with open primaries and ranked-choice voting — has been a model for voters in other states who are frustrated by political polarization and a sense that voters lack real choice at the ballot box. But an initiative set for this fall’s ballot asks voters to repeal the new system. It’s just one example this year of an intensifying fight over ranked voting that is driven at least partly by deep voter dissatisfaction with the status quo and opposition from political parties and partisan groups that fear losing power. Measures either to implement or ban ranked voting will be on the ballot in several states in November.

By BECKY BOHRER and REBECCA BOONE Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.