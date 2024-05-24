Prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein’s New York case cry foul over defense lawyer’s comments

Prosecutors in New York accused Harvey Weinstein’s lead defense lawyer of making public statements intended to intimidate a potential witness ahead of the fallen movie mogul’s retrial and asked a judge to take action. New York’s highest court last month threw out Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction. The Manhattan district attorney’s office sent a letter to the trial judge Thursday criticizing comments made by lawyer Arthur Aidala outside of court on May 1. They want a judge to remind lawyers not to disparage potential witnesses. Aidala declined to comment Friday.

