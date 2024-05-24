Philippines says it will forge security alliances and stage combat drills despite China’s opposition

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine defense secretary says it will continue to build security alliances and stage joint combat drills in disputed waters to defend its territorial interests. Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro dismissed China’s criticisms of such moves as paranoia. He bluntly criticized Beijing’s increasingly aggressive actions in the South China Sea, without citing China by name, in a speech at a ceremony marking the anniversary of the Philippine navy’s founding. The Philippines, he said, would not tolerate aggression and provocative moves. China has said such actions by the U.S. and its allies, including the Philippines, are provocative, aimed to contain Beijing and endanger regional security and peace.

