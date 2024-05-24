Memorial Day Weekend is one of the busiest weekends for travel all year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- One of the busiest travel weekends of the year is here. Thousands of drivers are hitting the road and taking to the skies to get away for the Memorial Day Holiday.

So, if you're heading out during the weekend, make sure to give yourself some extra time.

"This will be the second busiest in triple data. It is second only to 2005. And it's close. Look, we surpassed the numbers we last saw in 2019. We are up 2.3% over 2019. We are up 4% over last year," said Skyler McKinley, with AAA.

Hertz Rental Car data reveals Denver International Airport is the number two destination for car rentals in the entire country. And Triple A booking shows Denver is the number six destination.

"I think it's very unlikely those people are renting those cars and flying into Denver to stay in Denver," added McKinley.

"People get excited to be looking at the mountains and the waterfalls and all the pretty wildlife. But you have to remember to keep your eyes on the road as well," said Sergeant Patrick Rice, with Colorado State Patrol.

Triple A said despite the traffic jam frustration, the holiday travel is a big boost for our economy.

"It can be frustrating knowing that something like 38.4 million Americans will be driving by car a lot and be driving to and through Colorado, but remember, they spend money and it's really the foundation of a lot of Colorado's tourism economy in the summer," said McKinley.

Triple A said although inflation is impacting the cost of living, it doesn't seem to be impacting travelers who are paying for rental cars, hotel rooms, and flights for Memorial Day weekend.