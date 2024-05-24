Ex-CIA officer accused of spying for China expected to plead guilty in a Honolulu courtroom

HONOLULU (AP) — A former CIA officer and contract linguist for the FBI accused of spying for China for at least a decade is expected to plead guilty in a federal courtroom in Honolulu. Alexander Yuk Ching Ma previously pleaded not guilty to a count of conspiracy to gather or deliver national defense information to a foreign government. Court records show him due to enter a change of plea Friday morning. U.S. prosecutors say they have an hourlong video of Ma providing classified information to intelligence officers with China’s Ministry of State Security. Prosecutors say the video shows him counting $50,000 he received from the Chinese agents.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.