Blinken will head to eastern Europe as concerns mount about Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to eastern Europe next week as concerns mount about Russia’s advances in Ukraine, potential Russian interference in neighboring Moldova and pro-Moscow legislation being promoted in the former Soviet republic of Georgia. The State Department said Friday that Blinken would visit the Moldovan capital of Chişinau on Wednesday before attending a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Prague on Thursday and Friday. The trip comes just two weeks after Blinken made an unannounced trip to Ukraine to reassure Kyiv of Washington’s support in the face of intensified Russian attacks in the north. There are also signs Russia may be considering destabilizing action in Moldova and is behind new anti-Western moves in Georgia.

