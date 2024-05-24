As Trump’s hush-money trial nears an end, some would-be spectators camp out for days to get inside

NEW YORK (AP) — In the early days of Donald Trump’s hush money trial it was possible for members of the public to snag a seat without spending days lining up. But more would-be spectators are showing up as the first-ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president nears its conclusion. On Friday there were a few people already in line, camping out for the start of closing arguments next Tuesday. They included Richard Partington of East Hampton, New York. Partington was sitting on the hard pavement with a sleeping bag, pillow and blanket plus a journal to write in. He says the trial is “a learning experience.”

