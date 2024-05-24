American soldier arrested in Russia over an alleged theft will remain in custody, state media report

Russian state media have reported that an American soldier arrested in Russia’s far eastern city of Vladivostok on charges of stealing has lost an appeal against his detention and will remain in custody. Russian state news agency RIA Novosti cited court officials in its report on Friday. The soldier has been identified by court officials as Gordon Black. The report said that he would remain in custody at least until July 2. Several U.S. officials said earlier this month that Black is a 34-year-old staff sergeant stationed in South Korea. He was in the process of returning home to Fort Cavazos in Texas.

By The Associated Press

