UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is betting that calmer economic conditions will get him re-elected

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is taking the biggest gamble of his political life by calling a general election for July 4. He could have waited until January next year. Sunak will be hoping that calmer economic conditions will be rewarded at the ballot box. Sunak became prime minister in October 2022. He was Britain’s first leader of color, the first Hindu to become prime minister and at 42 the youngest leader for more than 200 years. But history may remember his time at the Treasury more than his time in the top job. A wide array of polls suggest that the main opposition Labour Party is ahead of the Conservatives, who have been in power since 2010.

