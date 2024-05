MADRID (AP) — Spanish emergency authorities say that four people have died and 21 more have been injured when a building collapsed on the island of Mallorca. The incident occurred Thursday in the city of Palma on the Mediterranean island popular with tourists. Spanish news agency EFE and other media said that the building was a restaurant near the beach.

