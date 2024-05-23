Prosecutors appeal dismissal of some charges against Trump in Georgia election interference case

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia district attorney is appealing a ruling dismissing some of the criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and other defendants in a 2020 election interference case. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a notice of cross appeal on Thursday. In March, a judge quashed six counts in the indictment, including three against Trump. The ruling was a setback for Willis, though it left much of the sweeping indictment intact. Willis’ filing on Thursday did not say why she thought the judge erred in dismissing the charges. Trump and the other defendants have appealed to try to have Willis disqualified from the case.

