Pennsylvania Rep. Dwight Evans says he’s recovering from a minor stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Congressman Dwight Evans of Philadelphia says he’s in a rehabilitation facility recovering from a minor stroke, and plans to return to voting in Washington in about six weeks. Evans said in a statement Thursday that he’s having difficulty with one of his legs, which will impact his walking for some time. He expects to leave the rehabilitation facility in about a week. The 70-year-old Evans is a Democrat serving his fourth term. Evans says he received the diagnosis for the stroke this week. It was so minor he didn’t realize what happened for a few days. He says the stroke won’t affect his long-term ability to serve in Congress.

