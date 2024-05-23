Pakistan to pay $2.58 million in compensation to families of 5 Chinese who died in suicide bombing

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan says it will pay $2.58 million in compensation to the families of five Chinese engineers who were killed in March when a suicide bomber targeted the vehicle carrying them in the northwest. The Chinese were attacked as they were heading to Dasu Dam, Pakistan’s biggest, where they worked. The finance ministry says the government will also pay about $9,000 to the family of the Pakistani driver who also died in the March 26 attack. The government says the attack was planned in Afghanistan and the bomber was an Afghan citizen. Afghanistan’s Taliban government and Pakistani militants have denied the allegations.

