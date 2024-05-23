Ohio governor calls special session to pass legislation ensuring President Biden is on 2024 ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is calling a rare special session of the General Assembly next Tuesday to pass legislation ensuring that President Joe Biden is on the state’s 2024 ballot. DeWine said Thursday that Ohio is “running out of time” to get Biden on the ballot. He adds that failing to do so would be “simply unacceptable.” The question of whether Biden will appear on the fall ballot has become entangled in a partisan legislative fight to keep foreign money out of state ballot campaigns, a year after cash tied to a Swiss billionaire boosted a successful effort to enshrine abortion rights in the solidly red state’s constitution.

