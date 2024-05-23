Norway further tightens its restrictions on the entry of Russians

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway says it will further tighten its restrictions on the entry of people from Russia, saying those with tourist visas issued by Norway before regulations were tightened in 2022 or issued by another European country will be barred from entering the Scandinavian country as of next week. Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said the tightening was a response to Russia’s war against Ukraine. Norway has a 198-kilometer (123-mile) -long border with Russia in the Arctic. Norway’s domestic security agency, known as PST, says Russia believes it will benefit from carrying out sabotage in European countries in order to weaken Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

