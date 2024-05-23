Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for teen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a teen from Colorado Springs.

According to the CBI, 15-year-old Leah Black was last seen on the evening of May 23 walking south on Constitution Ave. in Colorado Springs.

The teenager is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, 5'8" tall, and weighing 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue pajama pants, a black top, and white Crocs.

If you see Leah Black or have any information on her whereabouts, call 911 of the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.