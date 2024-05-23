Mary Lou Retton is sharing an update on her ongoing health issues

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Mary Lou Retton is still on a path to recovery.

The Olympic gymnastics legend was hospitalized with a serious lung illness seven months ago and said her doctors “still don’t know” exactly what is going on with her ongoing health issues.

Retton currently relies on supplemental oxygen as she continues to recover from her life-threatening case of pneumonia.

“They still don’t know what’s wrong with me,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.” “They’re calling it a rare form of pneumonia.”

Last October, Retton weeks hospitalized in the intensive care unit with scarred lungs.

“My lungs are pretty scarred up and they’re gonna stay that way forever,” she said, adding, “I’m not a really depressed person, but this experience really changed me (mentally), and I’ve been struggling with that.”

She continued, “Give me a hip to rehab, give me a shoulder. The lungs are a different beast.”

Retton’s four daughters started a crowd-funding page when she became sick, revealing that their mother was “fighting for her life” at the time and her medical expenses were mounting.

“They were just trying to take care of me,” Retton said of her daughters’ effort. “I was in the ICU for a month, like, the bills were and are still coming in.”

Retton, who said all of the money raised has been put toward her treatment, dominated the world of ‘80s gymnastics. Her optimism, despite her health challenges, remains.

“I have a lot to look forward to, and I know that,” she said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.