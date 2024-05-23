Explosion and fire at chemical factory in India kills at least 9, injures 64

THANE, India (AP) — Officials say at least nine people have been killed and 64 are injured in an explosion and fire at a chemical factory in western India. The explosion in the factory’s boiler Thursday led to a fire that affected other nearby factories and houses in Maharashtra state’s Thane district. The blaze has been extinguished, but rescuers were expecting to find more bodies in the debris. The cause of the explosion, which sent a huge cloud of grey smoke over the area, is being investigated. Disaster response officials said the factory made food coloring and used highly reactive chemicals that can cause explosions.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.