Dying ex-doctor leaves Virginia prison 2 years after pardon for killing his dad
MARION, Va. (AP) — A former North Carolina doctor who was pardoned for killing his father has been released from a Virginia prison. Vince Gilmer is in the terminal stages of Huntington’s disease. It’s an incurable disorder that affects patients’ cognition and physical abilities. The disease was the basis of Gilmer’s conditional pardon from a life sentence. Gilmer admitted to killing his father, whom he accused of sexual abuse as a child. Supporters say the trial’s outcome could have been different if he was properly diagnosed. Gilmer is expected to be taken to a hospital for long-term care. That’s in line with his pardon’s terms.