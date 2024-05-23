Danish court throws out claim that a patient’s rights were violated when she wasn’t given vegan food

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A woman in Denmark did not have her human rights violated when she was not given vegan food by a hospital when hospitalized two years ago. The Vegetarian Society of Denmark had sued on behalf of the woman, saying that her vegan belief was protected by the European Court of Human Rights and that she had been subjected to discrimination by not being offered sufficient vegan food during hospitalization in March and in the fall of 2020. A Danish court ruled Thursday that the woman “had not been prevented from eating vegan food during her hospitalization in accordance with her convictions.”

