Black Lives Matter activist loses lawsuit against Los Angeles police over ‘swatting’ hoax response

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A leading Black Lives Matter activist in Los Angeles has lost her lawsuit against the city’s police department over its handling of hoax calls that brought a large law enforcement response to her home. Police have said three teenagers driven by racial hatred were behind so-called “swatting” calls across the country, including two in 2020 and 2021 at the Los Angeles home of Melina Abdullah, co-founder of BLM-LA and a Cal State LA professor. Abdullah, a prominent police critic, sued the the department for its actions, saying that she said left her and her three children fearing for their lives. A jury found the LAPD and the city were not liable.

