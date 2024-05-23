Artist who created Precious Moments figurines depicting teardrop-eyed children dies at the age of 85

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — The artist who created the Precious Moments figurines depicting angelic teardrop-eyed children has died. Sam Butcher was 85. The company said in a Facebook post that he died early Monday surrounded by family. It said his life’s mission was “to share God’s gift of love with the world.” No details about his cause of death were provided. Thousands of designs have been produced over the decades, and fans of his work flock each year the Precious Moments Inspiration Park and Precious Moments Chapel in Carthage, Missouri.

