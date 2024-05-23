Alaska mayor who wanted to give the homeless a one-way ticket out of Anchorage concedes election

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The incumbent mayor of Alaska’s largest city has lost his re-election bid. Dave Bronson, who had floated the idea of giving the homeless one-way plane tickets out of Anchorage, on Thursday conceded the election to challenger Suzanne LaFrance. Bronson says he called and congratulated LaFrance and vowed to ensure a smooth transition. LaFrance is a former chair of the Anchorage Assembly and had declared victory Tuesday. She and Bronson clashed throughout the campaign. He complained of the assembly’s “woke” politics, and she campaigned to “restore competency” to City Hall. LaFrance takes office July 1.

