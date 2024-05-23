Adult day services provide stimulation for older Americans, and respite for full-time caregivers

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Thousands of older Americans are in adult day services that provide safe, stimulating places for those who have physical or cognitive disabilities and also give respite to their caregiver. Adult day services are prevalent across the country, particularly California, New England and southern states. But middle America and rural areas struggle to either staff or fill the centers with clients. Adult day programs cost under $100 a day nationally. Medicaid covers about half the revenue collected for these services across the U.S., but about 15% of users still have to pay out-of-pocket.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.